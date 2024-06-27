Business Standard
Adani Enterprises update on proposed merger of Adani Cementation with Ambuja Cements

Last Updated : Jun 27 2024 | 5:32 PM IST
Adani Enterprises announced that the board of Adani Cementation (ACL or Transferor Company), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, has, today i.e. 27 June 2024, approved a proposed Scheme of Amalgamation (proposed Scheme) under section 230 to 232 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules and regulations made thereunder for amalgamation of ACL with Ambuja Cements (Ambuja or Transferee Company). In view of the same, ACL and a step-down subsidiary Adani Cement Industries (ACIL) shall cease to be subsidiaries of the Company upon the proposed Scheme being effective.
First Published: Jun 27 2024 | 5:07 PM IST

