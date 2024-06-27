Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

China's Markets Tumble As Industrial Profits Growth Slows

Image

Last Updated : Jun 27 2024 | 5:32 PM IST
Asian stocks declined on Thursday as China industrial profits data disappointed and the yen's slide past 160-per-dollar prompted fears of government intervention.
China's Shanghai Composite index fell 0.90 percent to 2,945.85 after data showed a sharp slowdown in industrial profit growth in May.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng index tumbled 2.06 percent to 17,716.47, dragged down by tech stocks.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
China's industrial profits increased at a slower pace in the January to May period, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.
Industrial profits posted an annual growth of 3.4 percent in the first five months of the year, the National Bureau of Statistics reported. This compares to the 4.3 percent growth seen in the January to April period.
In May, profits at large companies advanced only 0.7 percent annually, after expanding 4.0 percent in the previous month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 27 2024 | 5:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVEWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVERealme GT 6 ReviewGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon