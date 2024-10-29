Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Adani Enterprises withdraws Scheme of Arrangement

Adani Enterprises withdraws Scheme of Arrangement

Image

Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 4:04 PM IST

With Adani Wilmar

The Board of Adani Enterprises at the meeting held on 29th October 2024 has decided to withdraw the draft Scheme of Arrangement among Adani Enterprises Limited and Adani Wilmar Limited and their respective shareholders & creditors (draft Scheme) that was approved by the Board in their meeting held on 1st August, 2024.

The Board noted that Adani Wilmar Limited (AWL) requires to fulfill its compliance obligations regarding Minimum Public Shareholding (MPS). During the period in which AWL is implementing the MPS strategy in accordance with the relevant SEBI Circulars, in order to offer directional clarity to shareholders, the draft Scheme is hereby withdrawn.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

PremiumThe differences between the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) and the National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) over the adoption of the latest revised International Standard on Auditing (ISA) 600 are due to a communication gap a

NFRA likely to notify revised audit standards soon amid ICAI concerns

Delhi High Court

'Let Centre decide': Delhi HC on plea over Rohingya school admissions

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE news: People aged above 70 to get free treatment in hospitals, says PM Modi

Dalal Street, Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Market Close Highlights, Oct 29: Sensex adds 364pts, Nifty ends above 24,450; Banks, financials lead

jewellery, Jewellers

Gold vs diamonds: Which Diwali investment is likely to give better returns

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 3:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon