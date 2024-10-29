Genus Power Infrastructures consolidated net profit rises 68.90% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 88.01% to Rs 486.88 croreNet profit of Genus Power Infrastructures rose 68.90% to Rs 83.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 49.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 88.01% to Rs 486.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 258.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales486.88258.96 88 OPM %16.6910.16 -PBDT115.7462.51 85 PBT109.4157.56 90 NP83.0849.19 69
