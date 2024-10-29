Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Genus Power Infrastructures consolidated net profit rises 68.90% in the September 2024 quarter

Genus Power Infrastructures consolidated net profit rises 68.90% in the September 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 3:51 PM IST

Sales rise 88.01% to Rs 486.88 crore

Net profit of Genus Power Infrastructures rose 68.90% to Rs 83.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 49.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 88.01% to Rs 486.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 258.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales486.88258.96 88 OPM %16.6910.16 -PBDT115.7462.51 85 PBT109.4157.56 90 NP83.0849.19 69

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Cipla

Cipla Q2 results: Net profit up 17%, income from operations at Rs 7,051 cr

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE news: People aged above 70 to get free treatment in hospitals, says PM Modi

L&T

L&T Q2 results preview: Profit may rise up to 19% YoY; margins could shrink

Farmer, Agriculture

Deepak Fertilisers hits record high on strong Q2; zooms 149% from June low

Adani Enterprises, Adani group

Adani Enterprises Q2 results: Net profit increases to Rs 1,742 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 3:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon