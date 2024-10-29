Business Standard
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / H T Media reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.59 crore in the September 2024 quarter

H T Media reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.59 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 3:52 PM IST

Sales rise 7.55% to Rs 423.75 crore

Net Loss of H T Media reported to Rs 7.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 50.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 7.55% to Rs 423.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 393.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales423.75393.99 8 OPM %-5.38-8.54 -PBDT14.94-19.77 LP PBT-9.39-49.57 81 NP-7.59-50.31 85

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 3:33 PM IST

