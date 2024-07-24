Parag Milk Foods consolidated net profit rises 27.51% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.11% to Rs 757.93 crore

Net profit of Parag Milk Foods rose 27.51% to Rs 27.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 21.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 1.11% to Rs 757.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 749.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.757.93749.597.365.3842.4529.9426.8115.1727.3021.41