Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Parag Milk Foods consolidated net profit rises 27.51% in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 24 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 1.11% to Rs 757.93 crore
Net profit of Parag Milk Foods rose 27.51% to Rs 27.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 21.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 1.11% to Rs 757.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 749.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales757.93749.59 1 OPM %7.365.38 -PBDT42.4529.94 42 PBT26.8115.17 77 NP27.3021.41 28
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

US election: Musk confirms giving 'some' donations to pro-Trump super PAC

Budget 2024: Well-defined, well-responsible Budget, says Usispf Ceo Aghi

Budget 2024: Abolition of angel tax a landmark reform, says Usispf

Encouraged by Budget's focus to increase integration into GVCs: USIBC

US President Biden returns to White House after testing Covid negative

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 24 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySanstar IPOBudget 2024 LiveLatest News LIVEPoonawalla Fincorp SharesGold-Silver Price TodayNEET-UG 2024 UpdateWeather Update TodayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon