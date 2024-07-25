Adani Green Energy jumps after Q1 PAT soars 95% YoY to Rs 629 cr

Adani Green Energy rallied 7.64% to Rs 1847.15 after the company's net profit jumped 94.74% to Rs 629 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 323 crore in Q1 FY24. Total income increased 22.43% to Rs 3,122 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 2,550 crore posted in same quarter last year. Revenue from power suppy jumped 24% YoY to Rs 2528 crore in Q1 FY25 as against 2045 crore in Q1 FY24. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Cash profit increased 32% to Rs 1390 crore during the quarter as compared with Rs 1051 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year. Total income increased 22.43% to Rs 3,122 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 2,550 crore posted in same quarter last year.

EBITDA from power supply stood at Rs 2,374 crore in Q1 FY25, up 23% as compared with Rs 1,938 crore in Q1 FY24. EBITDA margin from power supply marginally declie to 92.5% in Q1 FY25.

The robust growth in revenue, EBITDA and cash profit is primarily driven by a capacity addition of 2,618 MW over the last year.

Amit Singh, CEO of Adani Green Energy Ltd, stated "We are working relentlessly towards the development of worlds largest single-location renewable energy plant of 30 GW at Khavda in Gujarat. To enable accelerated implementation, we have deployed advanced robotics technology for installation of solar modules, significantly enhancing productivity. Additionally, we have developed an extensive local supply chain and established a sustained mobilization of human resources.

He further said, Adani Green is well on track to achieve its 2030 capacity target of 50 GW including at least 5 GW energy storage in the form of pumped hydro, with sites already secured and clear visibility on evacuation. The global recognition of our ESG efforts further strengthens our resolve to deliver sustainable, industry-leading growth.

Adani Green Energy (AGEL), a part of India-based Adani Group, has one of the largest global renewable portfolios with overall portfolio of 20.4 gigawatt (GW) including operating, under-construction and awarded projects catering to investment-grade counterparties. The company develops, builds, owns, operates and maintains utility-scale grid-connected solar and wind farm projects.

