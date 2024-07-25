Home First Finance Company India standalone net profit rises 26.98% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 32.42% to Rs 335.51 crore

Net profit of Home First Finance Company India rose 26.98% to Rs 87.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 69.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 32.42% to Rs 335.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 253.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.335.51253.3780.1376.84116.9892.68113.5290.0387.7769.12