Home First Finance Company India standalone net profit rises 26.98% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 32.42% to Rs 335.51 croreNet profit of Home First Finance Company India rose 26.98% to Rs 87.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 69.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 32.42% to Rs 335.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 253.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales335.51253.37 32 OPM %80.1376.84 -PBDT116.9892.68 26 PBT113.5290.03 26 NP87.7769.12 27
