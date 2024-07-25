Banaras Beads standalone net profit rises 20.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.83% to Rs 7.08 crore

Net profit of Banaras Beads rose 20.00% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 13.83% to Rs 7.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.7.086.228.057.720.980.890.720.580.540.45