Banaras Beads standalone net profit rises 20.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.83% to Rs 7.08 croreNet profit of Banaras Beads rose 20.00% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 13.83% to Rs 7.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales7.086.22 14 OPM %8.057.72 -PBDT0.980.89 10 PBT0.720.58 24 NP0.540.45 20
