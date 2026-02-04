Adani Green Energy Ltd soars 2.63%, Gains for third straight session

Adani Green Energy Ltd is quoting at Rs 956.65, up 2.63% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 6.01% in last one year as compared to a 8.55% gain in NIFTY and a 8.81% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

Adani Green Energy Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 956.65, up 2.63% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.02% on the day, quoting at 25723.35. The Sensex is at 83606.72, down 0.16%. Adani Green Energy Ltd has dropped around 7.17% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Adani Green Energy Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 0.65% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35657.55, up 1.76% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 30.28 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 42.99 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 958.15, up 2.37% on the day. Adani Green Energy Ltd is down 6.01% in last one year as compared to a 8.55% gain in NIFTY and a 8.81% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 208.09 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News