Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd spurts 3.11%, rises for third straight session

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd is quoting at Rs 15.92, up 3.11% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 5.64% in last one year as compared to a 8.55% gain in NIFTY and a 8.81% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 15.92, up 3.11% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.02% on the day, quoting at 25723.35. The Sensex is at 83606.72, down 0.16%. Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd has dropped around 10.61% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 0.65% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35657.55, up 1.76% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 345.77 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 359.04 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 14.3 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

