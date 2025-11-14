Friday, November 14, 2025 | 09:56 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Adani Green Energy receives LoA for 500 MW energy storage capacity

Adani Green Energy receives LoA for 500 MW energy storage capacity

Image

Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

From Assam Power Distribution Company

Adani Saur Urja (KA), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Green Energy, has received a Letter of Award (LOA) from Assam Power Distribution Company (APDCL) for procurement of 500 MW energy storage capacity from Pumped Hydro Storage plant.

The capacity is secured through the competitive bidding conducted by APDCL.

The Annual Fixed Cost (tariff) payable under the LOA is Rs. 1,02,92,887 per MW per Annum for the entire period of 40 years from COD.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Adani Cement adopts TNFD framework

Adani Cement adopts TNFD framework

INR trades in narrow range amid muted equities

INR trades in narrow range amid muted equities

Sensex, Nifty snaps 4-day winning streak; media shares advance

Sensex, Nifty snaps 4-day winning streak; media shares advance

Latteys Industries consolidated net profit declines 17.14% in the September 2025 quarter

Latteys Industries consolidated net profit declines 17.14% in the September 2025 quarter

IRB InvIT Fund consolidated net profit declines 3.05% in the September 2025 quarter

IRB InvIT Fund consolidated net profit declines 3.05% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 9:40 AM IST

Explore News

Bihar Election Results 2025 LIVEStock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIndian vs South Africa Test Cricket StatsProtein Coffee TrendGold-Silver Rate TodayMahua Assembly Election Results 2025Alinagar Assembly Election ResultsQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon