Adani Group stocks gain after $100 billion AI infrastructure push
Shares of Adani group companies were in demand on Tuesday after the conglomerate announced a $100 billion investment to build sovereign, renewable energy-powered AI infrastructure in India by 2035.Adani Energy Solutions gained 2.59%, Adani Enterprises rose 2.44%, Adani Green Energy advanced 2.14%, and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone climbed 1.57%. Adani Total Gas added 0.80%, while Adani Power rose 0.67%.
The Adani Group will invest $100 billion to develop green energy-backed, hyperscale AI-ready data centres, in what it described as one of the worlds largest integrated energy-compute commitments. The initiative is expected to catalyse an additional $150 billion across manufacturing, servers and sovereign cloud services over the next decade, creating a projected $250 billion AI infrastructure ecosystem.
The group said the investment will expand its existing 2 GW national data centre platform under AdaniConnex toward a 5 GW capacity target. The infrastructure will integrate renewable power generation, transmission networks and high-density AI compute facilities within a unified architecture.
The announcement also builds on partnerships with global technology players, including Google and Microsoft, and an expanded collaboration with Flipkart to develop additional AI-focused data centre capacity. A portion of GPU capacity will be reserved for Indian AI startups and research institutions to support domestic innovation.
The proposed rollout is aligned with Indias push for technological self-reliance and data sovereignty, with the group positioning the initiative as a long-term energy and compute backbone for the countrys AI ecosystem.
First Published: Feb 17 2026 | 2:51 PM IST