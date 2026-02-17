Tuesday, February 17, 2026 | 02:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Volumes soar at Newgen Software Technologies Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Newgen Software Technologies Ltd counter

Last Updated : Feb 17 2026 | 2:51 PM IST

Cochin Shipyard Ltd, Go Digit General Insurance Ltd, Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Ola Electric Mobility Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 17 February 2026.

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd recorded volume of 394.09 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 36.82 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10.70 lakh shares. The stock gained 13.59% to Rs.526.00. Volumes stood at 13.16 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Cochin Shipyard Ltd witnessed volume of 37.06 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.54 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.92 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.60% to Rs.1,522.30. Volumes stood at 3.51 lakh shares in the last session.

Go Digit General Insurance Ltd notched up volume of 20.79 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.89 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.53 lakh shares. The stock slipped 0.50% to Rs.330.55. Volumes stood at 6.38 lakh shares in the last session.

Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd registered volume of 11.75 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.17 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.71 lakh shares. The stock rose 2.64% to Rs.489.80. Volumes stood at 25.55 lakh shares in the last session.

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd registered volume of 1205.51 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 2.93 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 411.46 lakh shares. The stock slipped 3.05% to Rs.27.95. Volumes stood at 853.59 lakh shares in the last session.

First Published: Feb 17 2026 | 2:51 PM IST

