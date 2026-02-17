Tuesday, February 17, 2026 | 02:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
KNR Constructions secures HAM project of Rs 2,163 cr in Tamil Nadu

Last Updated : Feb 17 2026 | 2:32 PM IST
KNR Constructions has received a Letter of Acceptance for Construction of Four Lane Elevated Corridor along East Coast Road (ECR) from design Chainage Km. 11+480 to Km. 11/800 (West Avenue Road) and upto Km. 24+780 (East Coast Road) Thiruvanmiyur to Uthandi in SH-49 on Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM). Further the signing of Concession Agreement is subject to the outcome of the W.A. No. 284 of 2026 of Madras High Court. The bid project cost is Rs 2,163.07 crore.

First Published: Feb 17 2026 | 2:32 PM IST

