Adani Ports records 17% growth in handled cargo volumes in May'25

Adani Ports records 17% growth in handled cargo volumes in May'25

Image

Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone announced its operational performance for month of May 2025:

1. During May'25, APSEZ handled cargo volume of 41.8 MMT (+17% YoY), led by containers (+22% YoY) and dry cargo (+17% YoY).

2. YTD May'25, APSEZ handled 79.3 MMT of total cargo (+10% YoY), led by containers (+21% YoY).

3. During May'25, Logistics rail volumes stood at 0.06 Mn TEUs (+13% YoY) and GPWIS volume was at 2.01 MMT (+4% YoY).

4. YTD May'25, Logistics rail volumes stood at 0.12 Mn TEUs (+15% YoY) and GPWIS volume was at 3.8 MMT (+4% YoY).

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 9:09 AM IST

