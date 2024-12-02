Business Standard
Adani Ports records 21% jump in handle cargo volumes in Nov'24

Last Updated : Dec 02 2024 | 9:16 AM IST

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) announced that during the month of November 2024, the company handled 36 MMT of total cargo, driven by containers, which was up by 21% YoY.

YTD November 2024, APSEZ handled 293.7 MMT of total cargo (+7% YoY). This growth was supported by containers, which was up 19% YoY, followed by liquids & gas (+7%).

YTD November 2024, logistics rail volumes grew 10% YoY to 0.42 Mn TEUs and GPWIS volumes grew 15% YoY to 14.2 MMT.

First Published: Dec 02 2024 | 9:03 AM IST

