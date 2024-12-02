PNB MetLife India Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 21.24% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 18.16% to Rs 2550.73 croreNet profit of PNB MetLife India Insurance Company rose 21.24% to Rs 59.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 48.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 18.16% to Rs 2550.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2158.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales2550.732158.77 18 OPM %0.032.45 -PBDT69.8649.57 41 PBT69.8649.57 41 NP59.1348.77 21
