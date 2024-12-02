Business Standard
Stock Alert: ONGC, DLF, Aster DM Healthcare, KEC Intl, RVNL

Last Updated : Dec 02 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Stocks to watch:

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) said that its wholly owned subsidiary, ONGC Videsh has acquired 0.615% stake in offshore Azeri Chirag Gunashli (ACG) field in Azerbaijan from Equinor. The company has also acquired 0.737% stake of Baku Tbilisi Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline company through its wholly owned subsidiary ONGC BTC.

DLF said that its wholly owned subsidiary, DLF Info City Developers (Kolkata) has entered into definitive agreement to sell and transfer its Kolkata Tech Park 1 business to RDB Primarc Techno Park LLP for a total consideration of around Rs 637 crore.

Macrotech Developers said that it has executed a share purchase agreement for acquisition of 100% stake in Janus Logistics and Industrial Parks (JLIPPL) for total consideration of Rs 47.94 crore.

 

Aster DM Healthcare (Aster) said that it has entered into definitive agreement to merge with Quality Care India Limited (QCIL) backed by Blackstone and TPG, one of the largest privately held hospital chains in India with a focus on emerging cities.

KEC International has secured multiple orders worth Rs 1,040 crore in its Transmission and Distribution (T&D) business in international markets.

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) has emerged as the lowest bidder for a distribution infrastructure development project worth Rs 642.56 crore from Punjab State Power Corporation (PSPCL).

RailTel Corporation of India has received a work order worth Rs 10 crore from Northern Railway for providing cloud services.

First Published: Dec 02 2024 | 8:24 AM IST

