Wednesday, December 17, 2025 | 09:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Adani Power Ltd Slips 0.96%

Adani Power Ltd Slips 0.96%

Image

Last Updated : Dec 17 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Adani Power Ltd has lost 6.16% over last one month compared to 4.9% fall in BSE Power index and 0.11% drop in the SENSEX

Adani Power Ltd fell 0.96% today to trade at Rs 143.9. The BSE Power index is down 0.29% to quote at 6450.86. The index is down 4.9 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, NHPC Ltd decreased 0.79% and Adani Green Energy Ltd lost 0.46% on the day. The BSE Power index went down 14.07 % over last one year compared to the 5.17% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Adani Power Ltd has lost 6.16% over last one month compared to 4.9% fall in BSE Power index and 0.11% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 51042 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 10.49 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 182.75 on 23 Sep 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 89.07 on 13 Jan 2025.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Lodha Developers Ltd Spurts 1.56%

Lodha Developers Ltd Spurts 1.56%

RVNL bags Rs 165-cr bridge construction order from North Eastern Railway

RVNL bags Rs 165-cr bridge construction order from North Eastern Railway

Nephrocare Health Services IPO lists in B group

Nephrocare Health Services IPO lists in B group

Shares of Park Medi World list in B group

Shares of Park Medi World list in B group

Suzlon Energy secures order for Yanara's 306 MW FDRE project in Rajasthan

Suzlon Energy secures order for Yanara's 306 MW FDRE project in Rajasthan

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 17 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPO AllotmentParliament Winter Session LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayOnePlus Turbo SeriesGoa Nightclub FireRedmi Note 15 5G SpecsIPL 2026 Auction LivePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon