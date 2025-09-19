Friday, September 19, 2025 | 09:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Adani Power Ltd Spurts 7.47%, BSE Utilities index Gains 1.27%

Adani Power Ltd Spurts 7.47%, BSE Utilities index Gains 1.27%

Image

Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Adani Power Ltd has added 12.96% over last one month compared to 1.89% gain in BSE Utilities index and 1.14% rise in the SENSEX

Adani Power Ltd gained 7.47% today to trade at Rs 678. The BSE Utilities index is up 1.27% to quote at 5398.4. The index is up 1.89 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Inox Green Energy Services Ltd increased 5% and Adani Energy Solutions Ltd added 4.19% on the day. The BSE Utilities index went down 17.31 % over last one year compared to the 0.47% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Adani Power Ltd has added 12.96% over last one month compared to 1.89% gain in BSE Utilities index and 1.14% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 5.68 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 5.18 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 686.95 on 19 Sep 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 430.85 on 21 Nov 2024.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nasdaq Leads Wall Street Rally as Intel Surges on Nvidia Deal; Jobless Claims Drop

Nasdaq Leads Wall Street Rally as Intel Surges on Nvidia Deal; Jobless Claims Drop

Rupee extends weakness amid firm dollar overseas

Rupee extends weakness amid firm dollar overseas

Asahi India Glass allots 1.18 cr equity shares under QIP issue

Asahi India Glass allots 1.18 cr equity shares under QIP issue

Hind Rectifiers strengthens its presence in Europe

Hind Rectifiers strengthens its presence in Europe

LTTS secures multi-year membership to MIT Media Lab

LTTS secures multi-year membership to MIT Media Lab

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEuro Pratik Sales IPO AllotmentSaatvik Green Energy IPORussia Earthquake TodayGST on InsuranceLatest News LIVEIndia-w vs Australia-w 2nd ODI playing 11Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon