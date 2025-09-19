Friday, September 19, 2025 | 09:31 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hind Rectifiers strengthens its presence in Europe

Hind Rectifiers strengthens its presence in Europe

Image

Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

With acquisition of France-based BeLink Solutions

Hind Rectifiers announced has acquired BeLink Solutions, a France-based Robotics, EMS and Electronics R&D company with 38 years of experience in the electronics industry. This acquisition provides Hind Rectifiers with a strategic manufacturing hub in Europe, strengthening its global presence.

Commenting on the acquisitions, Suramya Nevatia, Chairman, Managing Director & CEO of Hind Rectifiers Limited, said:

The acquisition of BeLink Solutions marks a decisive step for Hirect. It gives us not only a strong base in Europe but also the ability to combine advanced production capabilities with deep R&D in robotics.

With BeLink's sophisticated infrastructure and Hirect's expertise in Power Electronics we can deliver at scale while also pushing the boundaries of future ready innovation. This dual strength operations excellence and technology leadership is what will drive our growth in mobility, energy, and industrial markets worldwide.

 

This is more than an acquisition; it is the cornerstone of our global strategy to build, innovate, and lead in advanced electronics.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

LTTS secures multi-year membership to MIT Media Lab

LTTS secures multi-year membership to MIT Media Lab

Stock Alert: Senores Pharma, Ramky Infra, Thomas Cook, Sai Life Sciences

Stock Alert: Senores Pharma, Ramky Infra, Thomas Cook, Sai Life Sciences

Benchmarks extend gains as Fed rate cut lift sentiment

Benchmarks extend gains as Fed rate cut lift sentiment

GIFT Nifty hints at positive opening

GIFT Nifty hints at positive opening

State Trading Corporation of India consolidated net profit declines 64.23% in the June 2025 quarter

State Trading Corporation of India consolidated net profit declines 64.23% in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 9:21 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEuro Pratik Sales IPO AllotmentSaatvik Green Energy IPORussia Earthquake TodayGST on InsuranceLatest News LIVEIndia-w vs Australia-w 2nd ODI playing 11Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon