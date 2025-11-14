Adani Power rises after bagging power supply contract from Assam Power Distribution Company

Adani Power added 1.22% to Rs 153.75 after the company announced that it has received a letter of award (LoA) from Assam Power Distribution Company (APDCL) for supply of power on a long-term basis.
The power would be supplied from the 3200 MW (4x800MW) thermal power project to be developed in Assam. The project would be executed on design, build, finance, own and operate model.
The project shall be commissioned in a phased manner starting December 2030 with full commissioning by December 2032.
Adani Power (APL), a part of the Adani portfolio, is the largest private thermal power producer in India. The company has an installed thermal power capacity of 18,110 MW and a 40 MW solar power plant.
The companys consolidated net profit declined 11.38% to Rs 2,952.78 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 3,331.80 crore posted in Q2 FY25. Revenue rose by 0.88% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 13,456.84 crore in Q2 FY26.
