Adani Total Gas consolidated net profit rises 7.48% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.23% to Rs 1218.65 croreNet profit of Adani Total Gas rose 7.48% to Rs 185.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 172.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 11.23% to Rs 1218.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1095.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1218.651095.59 11 OPM %25.0925.55 -PBDT298.75267.52 12 PBT247.37229.90 8 NP185.60172.68 7
