Westlife Foodworld consolidated net profit declines 98.39% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.74% to Rs 615.36 croreNet profit of Westlife Foodworld declined 98.39% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 22.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 0.74% to Rs 615.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 610.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales615.36610.82 1 OPM %12.3516.08 -PBDT50.9274.14 -31 PBT0.7030.21 -98 NP0.3622.37 -98
