IndusInd Bank consolidated net profit declines 39.55% in the September 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 12.79% to Rs 12686.28 croreNet profit of IndusInd Bank declined 39.55% to Rs 1331.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2202.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Total Operating Income rose 12.79% to Rs 12686.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 11247.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income12686.2811247.78 13 OPM %54.6660.67 -PBDT1779.732934.92 -39 PBT1779.732934.92 -39 NP1331.292202.16 -40
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content