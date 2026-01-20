Tuesday, January 20, 2026 | 02:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Adani Total Gas Ltd down for fifth straight session

Adani Total Gas Ltd down for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Jan 20 2026 | 2:31 PM IST

Adani Total Gas Ltd is quoting at Rs 536.8, down 1.45% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 2.16% in last one year as compared to a 10.4% rally in NIFTY and a 2.06% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

Adani Total Gas Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 536.8, down 1.45% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.65% on the day, quoting at 25418.8. The Sensex is at 82812.65, down 0.52%.Adani Total Gas Ltd has lost around 5.61% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Adani Total Gas Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 4.07% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34116.8, down 1.51% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.81 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 10.1 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The PE of the stock is 97.17 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Tata Power Company Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Tata Power Company Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Exide Industries Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Exide Industries Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Thomas Cook's experiential hospitality brand Nature Trails opens its 5th resort in Rishikesh

Thomas Cook's experiential hospitality brand Nature Trails opens its 5th resort in Rishikesh

Ksolves India consolidated net profit declines 5.04% in the December 2025 quarter

Ksolves India consolidated net profit declines 5.04% in the December 2025 quarter

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) reports standalone net loss of Rs 150.43 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) reports standalone net loss of Rs 150.43 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 20 2026 | 2:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMicroplastics in Hot Coffee CupsStocks to Buy todayQ3 Result TodayTata Capital Q3 FY26 ResultsIMD Weather ForecastEternal Q3 Result 2026 DateBudget 2026Gold and Silver Rate Today