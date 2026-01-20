Adani Total Gas Ltd down for fifth straight session

Adani Total Gas Ltd is quoting at Rs 536.8, down 1.45% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 2.16% in last one year as compared to a 10.4% rally in NIFTY and a 2.06% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

Adani Total Gas Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 536.8, down 1.45% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.65% on the day, quoting at 25418.8. The Sensex is at 82812.65, down 0.52%.Adani Total Gas Ltd has lost around 5.61% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Adani Total Gas Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 4.07% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34116.8, down 1.51% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.81 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 10.1 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 97.17 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News