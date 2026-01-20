Ksolves India consolidated net profit declines 5.04% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.20% to Rs 42.30 crore

Net profit of Ksolves India declined 5.04% to Rs 9.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 10.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 12.20% to Rs 42.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 37.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.42.3037.7032.3937.3213.6514.1112.8813.609.8010.32

Powered by Capital Market - Live News