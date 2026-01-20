Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) reports standalone net loss of Rs 150.43 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 11.56% to Rs 294.31 croreNet Loss of Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) reported to Rs 150.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 315.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 11.56% to Rs 294.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 332.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales294.31332.77 -12 OPM %59.5645.18 -PBDT-110.71-271.93 59 PBT-146.38-315.11 54 NP-150.43-315.11 52
First Published: Jan 20 2026 | 2:06 PM IST