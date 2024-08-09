Adarsh Mercantile consolidated net profit declines 94.63% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4500.00% to Rs 0.46 croreNet profit of Adarsh Mercantile declined 94.63% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 4500.00% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.460.01 4500 OPM %4.35-400.00 -PBDT0.041.72 -98 PBT0.041.72 -98 NP0.112.05 -95
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content