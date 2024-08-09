Pyramid Technoplast standalone net profit declines 2.45% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.54% to Rs 133.62 croreNet profit of Pyramid Technoplast declined 2.45% to Rs 7.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 3.54% to Rs 133.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 138.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales133.62138.52 -4 OPM %8.458.40 -PBDT11.9611.71 2 PBT10.1010.34 -2 NP7.577.76 -2
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content