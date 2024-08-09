Pyramid Technoplast standalone net profit declines 2.45% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.54% to Rs 133.62 crore

Net profit of Pyramid Technoplast declined 2.45% to Rs 7.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 3.54% to Rs 133.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 138.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.133.62138.528.458.4011.9611.7110.1010.347.577.76