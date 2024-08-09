Vinayak Polycon International standalone net profit rises 33.33% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 13.76% to Rs 4.20 crore

Net profit of Vinayak Polycon International rose 33.33% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 13.76% to Rs 4.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.4.204.877.147.600.210.240.040.040.040.03