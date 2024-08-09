Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Vinayak Polycon International standalone net profit rises 33.33% in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 2:31 PM IST
Sales decline 13.76% to Rs 4.20 crore
Net profit of Vinayak Polycon International rose 33.33% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 13.76% to Rs 4.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales4.204.87 -14 OPM %7.147.60 -PBDT0.210.24 -13 PBT0.040.04 0 NP0.040.03 33
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

LIVE : A victory of truth; we hope that Kejriwal, Jain will also get justice, say AAP leaders

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Aditi and Diksha in action; Aman's bronze medal bout at 11 PM

Stock Market LIVE: MidCap index outruns peers; Trent jumps 13%, Lodha 6%, SAIL down 5%

Banking laws Bill extends tenure of cooperative banks' directors to 10 yrs

Trent hits record high on strong June quarter earnings; stock zooms 13%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 2:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVEParis Olympics 2024 LIVEOla Electric IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon