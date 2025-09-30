Tuesday, September 30, 2025 | 04:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
ADB expects India to expand at 6.5% in current fiscal

ADB expects India to expand at 6.5% in current fiscal

Last Updated : Sep 30 2025 | 4:04 PM IST
The Indian economy is expected to expand at 6.5 per cent in the current financial year as the impact of US tariffs on Indian exports will reduce prospects, particularly in the second half, Asian Development Bank or ADB said on Tuesday. The Asian Development Outlook (ADO) of the bank released in April, had projected a higher growth rate of 7 per cent, which was lowered to 6.5 per cent in the July. It noted that while GDP grew strongly in the first quarter (Q1) of FY26 at 7.8 per cent on improved consumption and government spending, additional US tariffs on Indian exports will reduce growth, particularly in the second half of FY26 and in FY27, though resilient domestic demand and service exports will cushion the impact.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Market slides for 7th day; Nifty ends below 24,650

CG Power & Industrial Solutions allots 23,000 equity shares under ESOP

RBL Bank enters into bancassurance partnership with Life Insurance Corporation of India

Nifty below 24,650; media shares decline

BSE SME Bharatrohan Airborne Innovations takes off with modest lift on market debut

First Published: Sep 30 2025 | 3:56 PM IST

