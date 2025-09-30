Tuesday, September 30, 2025 | 03:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
RBL Bank enters into bancassurance partnership with Life Insurance Corporation of India

Last Updated : Sep 30 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

RBL Bank has entered into a bancassurance partnership with Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), the country's largest life insurer. This strategic collaboration will enable RBL Bank customers to access LIC's comprehensive range of life insurance products through the Bank's extensive branch network and digital channels.

The formal tie-up was announced in the presence of senior officials from LIC of India and RBL Bank. The partnership underscores the shared commitment of both institutions to expand financial protection and strengthen insurance penetration across India.

Through this collaboration, RBL Bank customers will be able to avail LIC's diverse product portfolio covering term plans, endowment policies, pension and unit-linked insurance plans.

 

First Published: Sep 30 2025 | 3:26 PM IST

