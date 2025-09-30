Tuesday, September 30, 2025 | 03:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
BSE SME Bharatrohan Airborne Innovations takes off with modest lift on market debut

Image

Last Updated : Sep 30 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Shares of Bharatrohan Airborne Innovations was trading at Rs 91.51 on the BSE, a premium of 7.66% compared with the issue price of Rs 85.

The scrip was listed at Rs 90, a premium of 5.88% over the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently up 1.68% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 94.50 and a low of Rs 90. About 21.01 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Bharatrohan Airborne Innovations' IPO was subscribed 9.45 times. The issue opened for bidding on 23 September 2025 and it closed on 25 September 2025. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 80 to 85 per share.

 

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 52,99,200 equity shares. The promoter and promoter group shareholding diluted to 40.27% from 54.86% pre-issue.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for funding of capital expenditure requirements for purchase of new equipment by the company, purchase of commercial vehicle, funding working capital requirement of the company and general corporate purposes.

Ahead of the IPO, Bharatrohan Airborne Innovations on 22 September 2025, raised Rs 12.53 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 14.75 lakh shares at Rs 85 each to 5 anchor investors.

Bharatrohan Airborne Innovations delivers a comprehensive range of solutions to its associated farmers. These include providing crop monitoring services via drones, which incorporate integrated crop management practices. The company also sells various branded agri-inputs, prominently featuring its proprietary brand, Pravir. Additionally, it is engaged in the sale of agri-output products for which integrated crop management practices are provided, with requirements met throughout the agricultural value chain. This diversification enables the company to address a broader spectrum of agricultural needs, offering its clientele a complete suite of solutions. As of 30 June 2025, the company had 39 permanent employees and 20 fixed term employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 28.17 crore and net profit of Rs 7.59 crore for the year ended 31 March 2025.

First Published: Sep 30 2025 | 2:44 PM IST

