Adhbhut Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.30 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 200.00% to Rs 0.15 crore

Net loss of Adhbhut Infrastructure reported to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2025. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 200.00% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.0.150.0526.67-40.00-0.03-0.08-0.29-0.34-0.300

