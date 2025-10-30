Aditya Birla Capital consolidated net profit declines 14.55% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.64% to Rs 10594.96 croreNet profit of Aditya Birla Capital declined 14.55% to Rs 855.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1000.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 2.64% to Rs 10594.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 10322.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales10594.9610322.01 3 OPM %37.7736.02 -PBDT1288.891467.42 -12 PBT1211.631407.40 -14 NP855.241000.90 -15
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content