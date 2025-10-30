Sunrise Industrial Traders standalone net profit rises 202.38% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.39% to Rs 1.97 croreNet profit of Sunrise Industrial Traders rose 202.38% to Rs 1.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 19.39% to Rs 1.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1.971.65 19 OPM %78.1772.73 -PBDT1.541.20 28 PBT1.531.18 30 NP1.270.42 202
