Rajratan Global Wire consolidated net profit rises 7.87% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.91% to Rs 294.17 croreNet profit of Rajratan Global Wire rose 7.87% to Rs 20.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 19.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 19.91% to Rs 294.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 245.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales294.17245.33 20 OPM %13.6015.44 -PBDT33.7530.35 11 PBT26.8324.64 9 NP20.5519.05 8
