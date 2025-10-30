Coromandel International consolidated net profit rises 21.28% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 29.88% to Rs 9654.13 croreNet profit of Coromandel International rose 21.28% to Rs 805.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 664.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 29.88% to Rs 9654.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7432.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales9654.137432.83 30 OPM %11.8812.94 -PBDT1161.21960.83 21 PBT1059.45891.85 19 NP805.33664.05 21
