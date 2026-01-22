Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC allots 1,651 equity shares under ESOS
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC has allotted 1,651 equity shares under ESOS on 21 January 2026. Consequent to the above allotment, the paid-up Equity Share Capital of the Company has increased from Rs 1,44,38,87,125/- (i.e. 28,87,77,425 equity shares of face value Rs 5/- each) to Rs 1,44,38,95,380/- (i.e. 28,87,79,076 equity shares of face value Rs 5/- each).
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 22 2026 | 11:05 AM IST