Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC allots 1,651 equity shares under ESOS

Last Updated : Jan 22 2026 | 11:05 AM IST
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC has allotted 1,651 equity shares under ESOS on 21 January 2026. Consequent to the above allotment, the paid-up Equity Share Capital of the Company has increased from Rs 1,44,38,87,125/- (i.e. 28,87,77,425 equity shares of face value Rs 5/- each) to Rs 1,44,38,95,380/- (i.e. 28,87,79,076 equity shares of face value Rs 5/- each).

First Published: Jan 22 2026 | 11:05 AM IST

