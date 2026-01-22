Ceinsys Tech receives work order worth Rs 12.21 cr
From Vasai Virar City Municipal CorporationCeinsys Tech has received work order for preparation of detailed project report and appointment as Project Management Consultant for the STP projects at Vasai Road (E), Navghar Zone-5 and Vasai Village Zone-7 under Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation of amounting to Rs. 12.21 crore.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 22 2026 | 10:16 AM IST