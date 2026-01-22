Thursday, January 22, 2026 | 10:58 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ceinsys Tech receives work order worth Rs 12.21 cr

Ceinsys Tech receives work order worth Rs 12.21 cr

Last Updated : Jan 22 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

From Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation

Ceinsys Tech has received work order for preparation of detailed project report and appointment as Project Management Consultant for the STP projects at Vasai Road (E), Navghar Zone-5 and Vasai Village Zone-7 under Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation of amounting to Rs. 12.21 crore.

Nifty tad above 25,300 level; PSU bank shares advance

HPCL Q3 PAT jumps 35% YoY to Rs 4,072 cr

Zydus Lifesciences rises after launching nivolumab biosimilar

Dow Surges 588 Points as Trump's Greenland Deal Hints Spur Late-Session Rally

Eternal gains after Q3 PAT jumps 73% YoY to Rs 102-cr; CEO Deepinder Goyal resigns

First Published: Jan 22 2026 | 10:16 AM IST

