Urban Company allots 1.60 cr equity shares under ESOS
Urban Company has allotted 1,60,71,034 equity shares under ESOS on 21 January 2026. Consequent to aforesaid allotment, the issued, subscribed and paid-up equity share capital of the Company stand increased from Rs 1,44,61,09,569 (consisting of 1,44,61,09,569 equity shares of face value of Re 1 each) to Rs 1,46,21,80,603 (consisting of 1,46,21,80,603 equity shares of face value of Re 1 each).
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 22 2026 | 10:51 AM IST