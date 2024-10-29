Business Standard
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC consolidated net profit rises 36.08% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 9:10 AM IST

Sales rise 26.63% to Rs 424.21 crore

Net profit of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC rose 36.08% to Rs 242.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 178.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 26.63% to Rs 424.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 334.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales424.21334.99 27 OPM %59.0457.29 -PBDT344.88245.94 40 PBT335.09236.79 42 NP242.34178.09 36

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

