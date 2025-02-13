Business Standard

Thursday, February 13, 2025 | 06:26 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aditya Forge reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Aditya Forge reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 6:19 PM IST

Reported sales nil

Net profit of Aditya Forge reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 5.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales05.86 -100 OPM %0-0.51 -PBDT0.05-0.12 LP PBT0.05-0.15 LP NP0.05-0.15 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Trans Freight Containers standalone net profit rises 127.27% in the December 2024 quarter

Trans Freight Containers standalone net profit rises 127.27% in the December 2024 quarter

India Lease Development reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2024 quarter

India Lease Development reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Titan Intech standalone net profit rises 25.44% in the December 2024 quarter

Titan Intech standalone net profit rises 25.44% in the December 2024 quarter

Rama Phosphates reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.66 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Rama Phosphates reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.66 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Prashant India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Prashant India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 13 2025 | 6:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayPM Modi US VisitGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEITC Hotels ShareASUS launches in IndiaBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon