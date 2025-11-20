Thursday, November 20, 2025 | 03:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Aditya Infotech allots 3.23 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
Aditya Infotech has allotted 3,23,135 equity shares of the Company having a face value of Re 1/- each, as fully paid up, to eligible employees, upon exercise of options vested under the Aditya Infotech Employee Stock Option Plan 2024.

Consequent to the aforesaid allotment, the issued, subscribed and paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs 11,72,21,884 (consisting of 11,72,21,884 equity shares of face value of Re 1 each) to Rs 11,75,45,019 (consisting of 11,75,45,019 equity shares of face value of Re 1 each).

