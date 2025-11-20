Thursday, November 20, 2025 | 03:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / South Indian Bank Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

South Indian Bank Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

Jai Balaji Industries Ltd, Sequent Scientific Ltd, Gabriel India Ltd and Vodafone Idea Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 20 November 2025.

Jai Balaji Industries Ltd, Sequent Scientific Ltd, Gabriel India Ltd and Vodafone Idea Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 20 November 2025.

South Indian Bank Ltd crashed 5.65% to Rs 38.74 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 30.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 49.75 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Jai Balaji Industries Ltd lost 4.94% to Rs 74.14. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.17 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 69278 shares in the past one month.

Sequent Scientific Ltd tumbled 4.76% to Rs 239.95. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.38 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.51 lakh shares in the past one month.

Also Read

multiple sclerosis cold weather

Does cold weather trigger an MS flare-up? Experts explain the real risk

Stock Market LIVE, November 20, 2025

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 450 pts led by RIL, HDFC Bank; Nifty tests 26,200, nears record high

PM Kisan Yojana 14th instalment

PM Kisan 21st instalment out, many don't get payments: What's the reason

HSBC

Sensex to hit 94,000 by 2026-end on earnings, cooling valuations: HSBC

Cyclone Montha, Cyclone, Montha

IMD issues cyclone alert, warns of heavy rain and thunderstorms in Andaman

Gabriel India Ltd plummeted 4.74% to Rs 1063.1. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 49852 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 45898 shares in the past one month.

Vodafone Idea Ltd pared 4.68% to Rs 10.19. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 647.81 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 987.84 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Magellanic Cloud Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Magellanic Cloud Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Lloyds Engineering Works signs two contract agreements with Kliver Polska Sp.zo.o., Poland

Lloyds Engineering Works signs two contract agreements with Kliver Polska Sp.zo.o., Poland

Board of Globus Spirits approves proposal to enhance FPI investment limit to 20%

Board of Globus Spirits approves proposal to enhance FPI investment limit to 20%

Market hits record high; IT shares rally for 2nd day

Market hits record high; IT shares rally for 2nd day

Board of Globus Spirits approves fund raising up to Rs 500 cr

Board of Globus Spirits approves fund raising up to Rs 500 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCapillary Technologies IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodaySony Playstation Indai Black Friday SaleEA F1 26 ReleaseBigg Boss 19PM Kisan 21st Installment Release Lave Agni 4 Launching Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon