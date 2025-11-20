Thursday, November 20, 2025 | 03:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NTPC Green Energy signs MoU with Singareni Collieries Company

NTPC Green Energy signs MoU with Singareni Collieries Company

Image

Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 3:16 PM IST
NTPC Green Energy (NGEL), a subsidiary of NTPC, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Singareni Collieries Company (SCCL) on 19 November 2025 in Hyderabad.

The MoU aims to explore business opportunities of mutual interest towards development of Renewable Energy Projects including Solar, Wind and Hybrid Projects with or without storage, Green Hydrogen/derivatives, green mobility etc.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

H.G. Infra Engg secures Rs 274-cr order from DLF Cyber City Developers

H.G. Infra Engg secures Rs 274-cr order from DLF Cyber City Developers

South Indian Bank Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

South Indian Bank Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Magellanic Cloud Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Magellanic Cloud Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Lloyds Engineering Works signs two contract agreements with Kliver Polska Sp.zo.o., Poland

Lloyds Engineering Works signs two contract agreements with Kliver Polska Sp.zo.o., Poland

Board of Globus Spirits approves proposal to enhance FPI investment limit to 20%

Board of Globus Spirits approves proposal to enhance FPI investment limit to 20%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 2:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCapillary Technologies IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodaySony Playstation Indai Black Friday SaleEA F1 26 ReleaseBigg Boss 19PM Kisan 21st Installment Release Lave Agni 4 Launching Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon