Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aditya Infotech IPO subscribed 2.04 times

Aditya Infotech IPO subscribed 2.04 times

Image

Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 5:31 PM IST

The offer received bids for 2.29 crore shares as against 1.12 crore shares on offer.

The initial public offer of Aditya Infotech received bids for 2,29,51,676 shares as against 1,12,23,759 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST on Tuesday (29 July 2025). The issue was subscribed 2.04 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 29 July 2025 and it will close on 31 July 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 640 and 675 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 22 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

The IPO includes a new issue of Rs 400 crore and a sale offer of Rs 800 crore. From the new issue proceeds, Rs 375 crore will be used to repay, prepay, or fully redeem some of the company's borrowings. The rest of the amount will go toward general corporate purposes.

 

Aditya Infotech (AIL) is a leading provider of video surveillance products and solutions in India under the CP Plus brand. The company offers a wide range of security systems, including IoT cameras, HD analog systems, AI-powered surveillance, and smart home solutions. AIL serves sectors like banking, real estate, defense, and retail through a distribution network of over 1,000 distributors and 2,100 system integrators across 550+ cities.

Its operations are supported by 41 branch offices, 13 RMA centers, 10 warehouses, and a manufacturing facility in Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh, with an annual capacity of 17.2 million units. In September 2024, AIL acquired Dixon Technologies stake in their manufacturing joint venture to strengthen in-house production capabilities.

Ahead of the IPO, Aditya Infotech on Monday, 28 July 2025, raised Rs 108.03 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 86.26 lakh shares at Rs 675 each to 54 anchor investors.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 351.37 crore and sales of Rs 3,111.87 crore for the twelve months ended on 31 March 2025.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 29 2025 | 5:12 PM IST

