Adroit Infotech Ltd Partly Paidup leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Nov 08 2024 | 1:04 PM IST

Hercules Hoists Ltd, Tera Software Ltd, Adroit Infotech Ltd and Aksh Optifibre Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 08 November 2024.

Adroit Infotech Ltd Partly Paidup surged 18.27% to Rs 9 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.97 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34780 shares in the past one month.

 

Hercules Hoists Ltd soared 16.36% to Rs 278.8. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.09 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 44296 shares in the past one month.

Tera Software Ltd spiked 15.18% to Rs 117.45. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.28 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20404 shares in the past one month.

Adroit Infotech Ltd exploded 14.57% to Rs 28.31. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.64 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 40155 shares in the past one month.

Aksh Optifibre Ltd rose 13.77% to Rs 11.9. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.19 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.82 lakh shares in the past one month.

First Published: Nov 08 2024 | 12:15 PM IST

